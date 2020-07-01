Barry Manilow, Andy Grammer, Kenny Loggins & more to perform on ‘The Fourth in America’

fbpx
Bryan Steffy/Getty ImagesBarry Manilow, Andy Grammer, Kenny Loggins, Jewel and “American Pie” singer Don McLean are among the performers you’ll see this weekend on CNN’s four-hour special, The Fourth in America.
Bryan Steffy/Getty ImagesBarry Manilow, Andy Grammer, Kenny Loggins, Jewel and "American Pie" singer Don McLean are among the performers you'll see this weekend on CNN's four-hour special, The Fourth in America.

The primetime special will include footage of fireworks shows in various U.S. cities, including New York City and Washington, D.C., as well as tributes to "our fellow Americans who defend our freedoms, demand equality for all and are working on the front lines to protect us from...the coronavirus."

In addition to Barry, Andy, Kenny, Jewel and Don, viewers will also enjoy performances from The O'Jays, Pat Benatar and her husband/guitarist, Neil Giraldo, country star Martina McBride, Carlos Santana, and the casts of the Broadway musicals Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations, and Girl from the North Country, the latter of which is based around Bob Dylan's songs.

CNN's Don Lemon and Dana Bash will co-anchor The Fourth in America, which you can also stream live at CNN.com and on CNN apps.  It airs at 8 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

