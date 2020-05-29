fbpx
Bebe Rexha reveals parents are recovering from COVID-19, and her new album’s finished

May 29, 2020

Cindy Ord/Getty ImagesBebe Rexha’s parents were “very ill” with COVID-19, the “Meant to Be” singer has revealed.
Talking to Extra, Bebe says her parents "got sick with the coronavirus and were very ill for three weeks, and I got very nervous."  She says she was considering driving from Los Angeles to New York City to take care of them, but her parents nixed the idea.

"They were so adamant about not having my brother and I there, but finally they got better," she says. "Finally they can taste food again. I’m really grateful. I am happy that New York is getting into a much better spot and the East Coast is starting to see the light.”

As for how she's spending her own quarantine, Bebe, who just released a new spin on the graduation theme "Pomp & Circumstance," called "Here’s to 2020," says she's been "testing new recipes, cooking a lot, and being super positive and doing things that feel good for my soul."

She also told Extra she's trying to "stay creative": In fact, she's finished her new album.

"I’m really excited about it. It took me two years," she says. "And obviously when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it…My fans are getting very frustrated, but I’m like, ‘I promise it’s gonna be worth it!’ I really love this album more than any other album.”

In addition, Bebe's been working with super-producer David Guetta over Zoom, writing new songs.  The two previously collaborated on the top-10 2015 hit, "Hey Mama."

"He’s been in a really, like, interesting headspace. I’m loving everything he’s doing," Bebe says of Guetta.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

