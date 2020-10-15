Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards 2020 was unlike any previous installment of the show: Instead of a huge arena in Las Vegas, it took place at the more intimate Dolby Theater, and there was no live audience at all. The artists gave it their all, but backstage, some remarked at how odd the whole situation was.
‘Billboard’ Music Awards 2020: The Backstage Scene
