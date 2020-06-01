Billy Joel offers encore stream of ‘Live at Shea Stadium’ on Facebook this weekend

Kevin Mazur/WireImageIt's so nice, he's streaming it twice: Billy Joel will offer an encore presentation of his Live at Shea Stadium concert film on his official Facebook site this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2011 concert film captures Billy's "Last Play at Shea," the two historic concerts in July of 2008 which were the last to be performed at New York's Shea Stadium before it was torn down.

The two-hour concert film includes performances of 25 songs, and features guest appearances by Garth Brooks, Tony Bennett, John Mayer, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, John Mellencamp, and a big finale performance with Sir Paul McCartney, who famously arrived at the stadium just minutes before he was due to walk onstage.

In other Billy Joel news, his longtime band member Crystal Taliefero [tah-lah-FAIR-oh] recently told Rolling Stone that unlike many artists, Billy has continued to keep his entire band on the payroll even though they're unable to perform right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He’s a rarity. He does things that 90 percent of other people just don’t do. He thinks about us," says the multi-instrumentalist of Billy. "He’s concerned about us. During this pandemic, he’s paid our salaries...He cares. He really, genuinely cares...that’s probably one of the main reasons he’s been so blessed. He’s not a taker, let’s put it like that."

By Andrea Dresdale

