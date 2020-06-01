fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Billy Joel offers encore stream of ‘Live at Shea Stadium’ on Facebook this weekend

ABC Audio
June 1, 2020

Kevin Mazur/WireImageIt’s so nice, he’s streaming it twice:  Billy Joel will offer an encore presentation of his Live at Shea Stadium concert film on his official Facebook site this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
The 2011 concert film captures Billy’s…

Kevin Mazur/WireImageIt's so nice, he's streaming it twice:  Billy Joel will offer an encore presentation of his Live at Shea Stadium concert film on his official Facebook site this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2011 concert film captures Billy's "Last Play at Shea," the two historic concerts in July of 2008 which were the last to be performed at New York's Shea Stadium before it was torn down.

The two-hour concert film includes performances of 25 songs, and features guest appearances by Garth Brooks, Tony Bennett, John Mayer, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, John Mellencamp, and a big finale performance with Sir Paul McCartney, who famously arrived at the stadium just minutes before he was due to walk onstage.

In other Billy Joel news, his longtime band member Crystal Taliefero [tah-lah-FAIR-oh] recently told Rolling Stone that unlike many artists, Billy has continued to keep his entire band on the payroll even though they're unable to perform right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He’s a rarity. He does things that 90 percent of other people just don’t do. He thinks about us," says the multi-instrumentalist of Billy.  "He’s concerned about us. During this pandemic, he’s paid our salaries...He cares. He really, genuinely cares...that’s probably one of the main reasons he’s been so blessed. He’s not a taker, let’s put it like that."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT