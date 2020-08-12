Bon Jovi keyboard player’s Broadway musical, ‘Diana,’ will now premiere on Netflix

Mauricio Santana/Getty ImagesBon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan is also a Tony Award-winning Broadway composer, but his latest musical is premiering on TV, not the Great White Way. Since theaters in New York City remain closed due to the COVID-19 pa…

Since theaters in New York City remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan's new musical, Diana, will now be filmed without an audience and then shown on Netflix early next year, ahead of its Broadway debut. The musical, originally set to open on Broadway on March 31 of this year, will now open May 25, 2021.

In a joint statement, the Diana producers said, “We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

Diana is about the life and times of Diana, Princess of Wales, whom the producers describe as "the most famous woman of the modern age." Bryan wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics for the show.

Bryan's musical Memphis, for which he composed the music, ran from 2009 to 2012 and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Bon Jovi's new album, 2020, will be out in October.

By Andrea Dresdale

