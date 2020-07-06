Bonnie Pointer’s cause of death revealed

Gabriel Olsen/Getty ImagesNearly a month after The Pointer Sisters’ Bonnie Pointer passed away on June 8 at the age of 69, her cause of death has been revealed. Pointer died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a copy of the dea…

Gabriel Olsen/Getty ImagesNearly a month after The Pointer Sisters’ Bonnie Pointer passed away on June 8 at the age of 69, her cause of death has been revealed.

Pointer died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a copy of the death certificate obtained by TMZ. The death certificate adds the star had liver disease and cirrhosis of the liver for 10 years.

Bonnie's best known for her cover of The Elgins' "Heaven Must Have Sent You," which peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Bonnie recorded five albums with her sisters, earning a Grammy for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group in the country category along the way for their hit, "Fairytale." She left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career.

Bonnie occasionally reunited with her sisters, including for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 1994, and at a show in Las Vegas in 1996, when she joined them for "Jump (For My Love)."

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.