fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Brie Larson covers Taylor Swift’s “the 1”

ABC Audio
July 30, 2020

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BETIn the past, Brie Larson has posted videos of herself covering songs by the likes of Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Now, she’s adding Taylor Swift to her repertoire.The Captain Marvel actress shared a video of h…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BETIn the past, Brie Larson has posted videos of herself covering songs by the likes of Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Now, she’s adding Taylor Swift to her repertoire.

The Captain Marvel actress shared a video of herself strumming a blue electric guitar and singing a stripped-down "the 1," the opening track on Taylor's new album folklore. She dedicated the track to one of her Swiftie friends.

A couple of weeks ago, Brie posted a video covering Ariana’s song “Be Alright.” She’d previously covered Ariana’s “God Is a Woman” and Miley’s “Slide Away.”

For those who don’t remember, before Brie was an Oscar-winner, she was signed to Casablanca Records. In 2005, she released her debut solo album, called Finally Out of P.E.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT