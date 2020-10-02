Bruno Mars celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Doo-Wops & Hooligans’ with new content

Atlantic/ElektraIt’s hard to believe, but this Sunday, October 4, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Bruno Mars’ debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans — and there’s a celebration going on right now. First, a deluxe YouTube playlist has debu…

Atlantic/ElektraIt's hard to believe, but this Sunday, October 4, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Bruno Mars' debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans -- and there's a celebration going on right now.

First, a deluxe YouTube playlist has debuted featuring all of the album's official videos newly remastered in 4K Ultra High Def, plus six new lyric videos that have been specially created for the occasion. To date, cumulative plays of the album's videos and songs on YouTube exceed 4.5 billion.

In addition, classic Doo-Wops & Hooligans merch is now available for a limited time at Bruno's official webstore. And on November 27, you'll be able to purchase the album on limited-edition yellow vinyl, exclusively via Walmart.

Meanwhile, the album has just been certified 6X platinum for sales of six million units, while the hit single "Just the Way You Are" is 12X platinum, with sales of 12 million copies. "Grenade" is ten-times platinum, "The Lazy Song" is seven-times platinum, "Marry You" is four-times platinum and "Count on Me" is three-times platinum.

Bruno's most recent album was the Grammy-winning 2016 release 24K Magic. He's since hinted recently that he's working on new music.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.