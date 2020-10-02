fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Bruno Mars celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Doo-Wops & Hooligans’ with new content

ABC Audio
October 2, 2020

Atlantic/ElektraIt’s hard to believe, but this Sunday, October 4, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Bruno Mars’ debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans — and there’s a celebration going on right now.
First, a deluxe YouTube playlist has debu…

Atlantic/ElektraIt's hard to believe, but this Sunday, October 4, marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Bruno Mars' debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans -- and there's a celebration going on right now.

First, a deluxe YouTube playlist has debuted featuring all of the album's official videos newly remastered in 4K Ultra High Def, plus six new lyric videos that have been specially created for the occasion.  To date, cumulative plays of the album's videos and songs on YouTube exceed 4.5 billion.

In addition, classic Doo-Wops & Hooligans merch is now available for a limited time at Bruno's official webstore. And on November 27, you'll be able to purchase the album on limited-edition yellow vinyl, exclusively via Walmart.

Meanwhile, the album has just been certified 6X platinum for sales of six million units, while the hit single "Just the Way You Are" is 12X platinum, with sales of 12 million copies. "Grenade" is ten-times platinum, "The Lazy Song" is seven-times platinum, "Marry You" is four-times platinum and "Count on Me" is three-times platinum.

Bruno's most recent album was the Grammy-winning 2016 release 24K Magic.  He's since hinted recently that he's working on new music.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT