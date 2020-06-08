BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Nathan Congleton/NBCK-pop superstars BTS doubled down on its support of Black Lives Matter, teaming up with their management company, Big Hit Entertainment for a $1 million donation to the organization, a rep for Big Hit, tells Variety.

Black Lives Matter has confirmed receipt the donation, which was made last week. Kailee Scales, managing director, told the industry trade, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Last Thursday, the group posted on social media in both Korean and English, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter.”

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

The group’s commitment inspired their loyal fans, the BTS Army, to try and match that amount, which they accomplished on Sunday night, according to fan collective and charity project One in an ARMY’s donation tracker.

“Just like BTS, we were able to donate 1M dollars to help fund: bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality, black-led advocacy orgs fighting against systemic injustice, support for the physical and mental health of the black community,” they tweeted upon reaching their goal.

