Camila Cabello bringing fans a special “jam session” featuring re-imaginings of ‘Romance’

Andrea Dresdale
May 19, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAAfter teasing a “fun little project” on her socials, Camila Cabello has now revealed what she’s been planning for fans: a mini concert series, in partnership with Mastercard.

Announcing the series, Camila posted a video of herself standing at a microphone singing her song “Should’ve Said So,” from her current album, Romance, as part of a medley with her smash hit, “Havana.”

“So the past couple weeks I’ve been working on this jam session for you! @mastercard and I are bringing u a mini concert series, a set of songs/medleys, inspired to invoke a sense of nostalgia for you guys and me,” she captioned the video. “All of the songs from Romance are paired with another song, including songs from my first album, and it’s meant to represent a kind of journey.”

“It was super fun to put these together, they were all one take, singing arrangement-wise it was super free and improvised, and it was so fun to reimagine these songs,” Camila added. “We have two specials and first night of the show comes out next Wednesday, 5/27 and the second night is on 6/3.”

Fans, predictably, were thrilled at the news, with one dubbing Camila, “Queen of unique musical experiences.”

the past couple weeks I’ve been working on this jam session for you! @Mastercard & I are bringing u a mini concert series, inspired to invoke a sense of nostalgia for you guys & me.. We have two specials & first night comes out next Wednesday, 5/27 & the second night is on 6/3 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EO8Ev69UvF

— camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 19, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

