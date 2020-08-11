fbpx
Camila Cabello is working on “lots of new music”

August 11, 2020

Mike Marsland/WireImageCamila Cabello released her new album Romance in December, but was forced to cancel her tour promoting it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  However, we just might get another album from the star by the time musicians are able to return to the road.

On Monday, Camila posted a photo of herself lounging on a couch surrounded by a guitar and an electric piano and wrote, “Sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place.”

“Reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow,” she added. “let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today.”

While fans reacted with excitement to the prospect of new music, one did, of course, ask if she and Shawn Mendes have broken up.  While it’s true that they haven’t been on each other’s social media feeds lately, there’s no definitive answer to that question as of yet.

sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today✨ pic.twitter.com/69FCp0pu0n

— camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 11, 2020

