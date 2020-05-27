fbpx
Entertainment News

Camila Cabello kicks off her “Priceless Experience at Home” at 5 p.m. today

May 27, 2020

ABC/Image Group LARecently, Camila Cabello announced that she was teaming up with Mastercard for an online concert series.  Well, it starts today, and now we have more details about the project.
The two-part series is part of Mastercard's Digital Priceless Experiences, and starts at 5 p.m. ET today, May 27, with part two coming June 3 at the same time.  During each installment, Camila will perform three songs with her band that she's never played live before, including tracks from her latest album, Romance.

In the latest preview clip of the event, Camila is seen performing a mashup of her songs "Never Be the Same" and "In the Dark," both from her debut album. 

She initially described the sessions as mash-ups of "all of the songs from Romance paired with another song" -- in her first preview clip, she paired "Havana" with the Romance track "Should've Said It."

You can watch the concert on Facebook Live tonight at Mastercard's page.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

