Camila Cabello on ‘Cinderella’ set: “I love this film so much”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesThe production was shut down in March due to COVID-19, but several weeks ago, Camila Cabello returned to filming her movie debut Cinderella. She's now shared a photo from the set indicating that the movie might be close to wrapping.

The movie's director, Kay Cannon, posted a photo showing herself standing in a forest with Camila and co-star Idina Menzel.

"Revelling [sic] [in] the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, @camila_cabello & her NOT evil stepmother, @idinamenzel (there are no villains in this movie)," Cannon captioned the snap.



According to Billboard, Camila shared the photo to her Instagram story and wrote, "I love this film so much."

About a month ago, Camila herself posted of pic of her sitting on a log in a forest and captioned it, "i love this movie, so proud to be a part of it already, can’t wait for u to see."

Cinderella, written by James Corden, co-stars Corden, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott. It was was originally scheduled to be released this coming February; no word on an updated release date.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

