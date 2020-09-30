fbpx
Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes’ new album: “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are”

ABC Audio
September 30, 2020

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcpYou know those rumors that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up?  Well, forget them, because from what Camila has posted about Shawn’s new album, it appears the two are still going strong.
Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcpYou know those rumors that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up?  Well, forget them, because from what Camila has posted about Shawn's new album, it appears the two are still going strong.

On Instagram, Camila re-posted the teaser trailer that Shawn released earlier today for his new album, Wonder, and wrote, "the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world."

"He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions," Camila continues. "My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

Camila is currently in England, finishing filming on her big-screen movie debut, Cinderella, which is expected to arrive next year. Wonder will be out November 4.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

