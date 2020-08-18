Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ to resume production

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyProduction on Camila Cabello’s live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella, which was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, will join the growing list of major studio films safely returning to production following the shutdown, according to Deadline.

Among those cast members returning for physical production in London are Cabello as Cinderella, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan.

Of course, the usual safety protocols will be in place, including "widespread and extensive testing" which began during pre-production and will continue during filming, according to the entertainment website.

Safety training seminars, social distancing, contact tracing, will also take place, along with thorough daily disinfection, daily testing and adherence to local guidance. Actors are staying separately in apartments, and on set, everyone gets individually wrapped and pre-boxed food, rather than a buffet.

Fortunately for the production, most of what's left to shoot are exterior scenes in several towns and castles. The large crowd scenes had been shot before COVID-19, adds Deadline.

The retelling of the classic fairy tale is based on an original idea from James Corden, who's also producing and starring in the film, along with Billy Porter and Missy Elliot.

Cinderella was originally set for a February 5, 2021 release.

By Andrea Dresdale

