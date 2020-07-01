fbpx
Celebrate July 4th with a free James Taylor online concert

July 1, 2020

Norman SeeffSince we can't mark Independence Day by going out and enjoying live music, James Taylor is bringing the celebration right to your laptop or phone.

On July 4, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is streaming the concert he did in August of 2015 at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, free on his official YouTube channel, and on his Facebook page.  The concert, which includes a guest appearance by James' pal Bonnie Raitt, streams at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube, and at 5 p.m. ET on Facebook.

In addition to Bonnie joining James for a version of the Eddie Floyd classic "Knock on Wood," plus James' on "Shed a Little Light," the concert features Taylor performing such classics as "Fire and Rain," "Your Smiling Face," "You've Got a Friend," "Shower the People," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight," "Copperline," "Mexico," and "Sweet Baby James."

While the concert is free, James is streaming it in support of Live Nation's Crew Nation initiative, which supports all the concert crews who've been put out of work due to the shutdown of the live music industry, as well as the Red Sox Foundation, the official team charity of the Boston Red Sox.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

