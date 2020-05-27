fbpx
Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and more join Call for Code climate change & COVID-19 awareness campaign

ABC Audio
May 27, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicCeline Dion, Cher, Michael Bublé and Rod Stewart have teamed up with more than 50 other celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and fashion in support of a climate change and COVID-19 awareness campaign called Call for Code.

The initiative is designed to advocate for "new tech solutions to help people suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change."

Other music artists participating in the social media awareness campaign include Barbra Streisand, Jonas Brothers, Carole King, OneRepublic, Rob Thomas, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix and Jason Mraz.

Artists participating are using their socials to share messages like, "Let's fight back against #COVID19 & #ClimateChange. Join @CallforCode & its partner @UNHumanRights to help create solutions for the world's most vulnerable people."

Last month, Lady Gaga issued a call to “tech rock stars” on behalf of the cause. Since then, hundreds of thousands of tech innovators and developers from 165 countries have signed up for the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge.

For more info, visit CallforCode.org.

By Josh Johnson and Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

