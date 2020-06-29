fbpx
Celine Dion recalls first time she performed for producer David Foster

June 29, 2020

Carlo Allegri/Getty ImagesCeline Dion’s first meeting with super-producer David Foster was something they both will never forget.

Entertainment Tonight has an exclusive preview clip of the Netflix documentary David Foster: Off the Record, where the two recall the seemingly predestined moment in the late ‘80s.

"I got a tip that this young singer was up in Canada. She was already famous in Quebec, so I'm not taking any credit for 'discovering' her," Foster says in the clip. "I flew to Montreal, I drove 100 miles in the rain."

"I was performing in a tent," Celine recalls.  "The weather was awful. But I could not believe that David Foster was going to come and hear me sing that night. I'm about to meet one of the greatest producers of all time.  He came and watched the show. And then we met after."

Foster says seeing Celine perform was like something out of a movie.

"It was her, and her singing, and it was just this phenomenal thing,” he says. “I went, 'My God. Millions and millions of people are going to love this woman.'"

The two ended up working together on Celine’s debut English-language album, 1990’s Unison.

David Foster: Off the Record debuts July 1 on Netflix.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

