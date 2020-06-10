fbpx
Celine Dion reschedules European Courage world tour, North American dates coming soon

June 10, 2020

Brian Purnell of Mushroom Creative HouseCeline Dion has rescheduled her Courage world tour for 2021. So far, only the European dates have been worked out, but new dates for the North American shows are coming soon, she promises. 
Brian Purnell of Mushroom Creative HouseCeline Dion has rescheduled her Courage world tour for 2021. So far, only the European dates have been worked out, but new dates for the North American shows are coming soon, she promises. 

The European dates start March 19, 2021 in Paris, and will visit 32 cities in Europe, wrapping up July 25 in Romania.

"I had really hoped that we'd be back on stage sometime this year, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety,” Celine says in a statement.  “The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered."  

"I know we'll eventually get through this together, and we'll make up for all that lost time," she adds. "I miss doing our shows...I can't wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon!”

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new dates.  Visit CelineDion.com/Tour for more information and concerns about tickets.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

