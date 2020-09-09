Celine Dion reschedules North American leg of Courage tour for next summer

Brian Purnell of Mushroom Creative HouseCeline Dion will be bringing her Courage tour to North America next summer. The Canadian diva postponed all her scheduled 2020 concerts across North America due to COVID-19. Now, those shows will take pla…

Brian Purnell of Mushroom Creative HouseCeline Dion will be bringing her Courage tour to North America next summer.

The Canadian diva postponed all her scheduled 2020 concerts across North America due to COVID-19. Now, those shows will take place in 2021, starting in August, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and wrapping up in late September in Pittsburgh, PA. That's "safety permitting," of course.

"I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead," Celine says in a statement. "I want to thank you for being so patient over the past few months while the team has been working on rescheduling our North American dates. Finally, we have some news, and I can't wait to sing and dance with all of you again!”



All tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Ticket holders will receive an email with more information shortly.

Here are the rescheduled dates:



8/16 -- Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

8/18 -- Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

8/20 -- Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

8/21 -- Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

8/24 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

8/26 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

8/28 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

8/29 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

9/1 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

9/3 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

9/4 -- Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

9/8 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

9/10 -- Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

9/11 -- Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

9/14 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

9/17 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/19 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

9/22 -- Washington DC, Capital One Arena

9/24 -- Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.