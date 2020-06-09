“Changes MUST be made”: Taylor Swift urges fans to vote for those who’ll fight “police brutality and racism of any kind”

fbpx
June 9, 2020

David Hogan © 2020 TAS Rights Management LLCLast week, Taylor Swift participated in Black Out Tuesday, during which many musicians posted black squares on their socials, along with the message "Black Lives Matter." Now, she's taken to Twitter to call for change, as protests continue to sweep the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there," Taylor tweets. "In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter."

After directing her followers to a recent article written by former President Barack Obama, detailing how citizens can go about "changing policy at the state and local levels," Taylor then goes on to endorse voting by mail amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election," she writes. "No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard."

As usual, responses to Taylor tweets were split evenly between those thanking her for using her platform to speak out, and those bashing her for her political views and accusing her of virtue signaling.

The varying responses caused one fan to note, "She can never win uh? Like at all. Everything she does, she gets hate for, whatever she does is never enough."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

