fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Cher among celebrity lineup participating in GLAAD’s Spirit Day

ABC Audio
October 8, 2020

Tara Ziemba/Getty ImagesCher has always been a champion for the LGBTQ community. This year, she’s among the lineup of celebrities who’ll be showing their support for GLAAD’s Spirit Day.Spirit Day, the organization’s annual anti-bu…

Tara Ziemba/Getty ImagesCher has always been a champion for the LGBTQ community. This year, she’s among the lineup of celebrities who’ll be showing their support for GLAAD’s Spirit Day.

Spirit Day, the organization's annual anti-bullying campaign, will take place on October 15. It involves companies, celebrities and more "going purple" on social media to show their unified support for LGBTQ youth.

“At a time when LGBTQ youth may be isolating in homes that are not affirming or do not have access to their usual support systems, this year’s Spirit Day is a chance for LGBTQ people and allies to send messages of acceptance and support to LGBTQ youth when they need it most,” says GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement to Billboard.

Other celebrities and artists participating this year include Daughtry, Ava Max, country group The Chicks, actress Halle Berry, actor Sterling K. Brown, JoJo and MAX.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Kamala Harris wants Taylor Swift’s cookie recipe

Beth GarrabrantOn Wednesday, Taylor Swift announced that she was voting Biden/Harris next month, and said she was going to cheer Senator Kamala Harris on at that night's presidential debate.  She also showed off a...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT