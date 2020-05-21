Cher celebrates 74th birthday with “social distancing party” as fans goose album sales

She can’t turn back time, but she can certainly celebrate the passing of it.

Cher was surprised on Wednesday — her 74th birthday — with an outdoor party which, of course, incorporated social distancing. According to the New York Post, there were only 10 guests, all wearing masks and gloves, and they all stood outside while surprising the “Believe” diva with a cake.

Cher tweeted, “Hardest Part, Social Distancing, NOT EASY. BEING OUTSIDE HELPED…THERE WAS CAKE. HOPE WE DID IT RIGHT. ITS NOT EASY. A MILLION THINGS YOU’RE USED TO DOING THAT YOU CANT DO.”

She then thanked her friends, family and fans, tweeting, “WHAT CAN I SAY…YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST & I CANT BELIEVE IM ”SO” OLD & “STILL CRAZY AFTER ALL THESE YRS.” I CANT FIND WORDS TO THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU’VE DON[E] FOR ME.”

Cher’s fans celebrated by driving her album, Living Proof, to the #2 position on iTunes and — once someone explained it to her — she was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“I CANT BELIEVE YOU DID THIS FOR ME,” she tweeted. “I HAVE NO WORDS. I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THIS WAS A THING. I THOUGHT…OH…I DONT KNOW WHAT I THOUGHT IM KIND OF SHOCKED. I CANT BELIEVE YOU’D DO THIS, THAT YOU COULD. I DONT LOOK AT CHARTS.”

When another fan pointed out that supporters were also buying her latest single — a Spanish-language version of ABBA’s “Chiquitita” — Cher replied, “I CANT GET OVER THIS.”

