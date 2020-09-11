fbpx
Cher’s perfume wins 2020 Fragrance Foundation award

September 11, 2020

Tara Ziemba/Getty ImagesCher is enjoying the sweet smell of success right now. Her perfume, Cher Eau de Couture, has snagged an award at the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Awards.
Tara Ziemba/Getty ImagesCher is enjoying the sweet smell of success right now. Her perfume, Cher Eau de Couture, has snagged an award at the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

The scent was named Consumer’s Choice in the women’s popular category.

“I can’t believe I was nominated. I’m shocked that I won,” Cher tweeted. “Someone get some smelling salts and make sure they smell good! This means so much more because it was you guys that made it happen.”

The perfume, launched last year, is described as, "A scent as sexy and iconic as its inspiration. On one level flirty and sensual, on other meditative and serene, the scent defies a single category, like Cher herself."

The fragrance features notes of bergamot, clove and neroli, jasmine, rose, orange flower, sandalwood and vanilla orchid.

