Christina Aguilera celebrates 21st anniversary of self-titled debut album

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty ImagesChristina Aguilera celebrated the 21st anniversary of her self-titled debut album on Monday, but fans are still waiting for the singer to release her long-promised 20th anniversary edition of the album.



In a social media post, Christina wrote, "Happy 21st anniversary to my debut, self titled album! So crazy -- 21 years ago, I scored 'Reflection' and my record deal in the same week. Fast forward to today, the 21st anniversary is falling on the same week my new rendition of 'Reflection' is dropping. The stars are aligning.”



When a fan commented asking about the special 20th anniversary digital edition Christina had once talked about, she explained why it never happened.



“Haha 100% fair point!” she wrote. “I never forgot about it & was disappointed that it never came to fruition. Originally I wanted reimagined new material to coincide with the digital release. But due to timing with touring & Vegas, it wasn’t able to be done to my standard of quality.”



She added, “So I decided to postpone to when the time felt right. Anything worth doing is worth doing right...so I will definitely readdress this in the future. Thanks for bringing to my attention. I never want to 'settle' in giving you my best always.”



Christina recorded an updated version of “Reflection” for Disney’s live action Mulan, along with a new song for the film’s soundtrack: “Loyal Brave True.” Mulan comes out on Disney+ September 4.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.