fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Christina Aguilera celebrates 21st anniversary of self-titled debut album

ABC Audio
August 25, 2020

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty ImagesChristina Aguilera celebrated the 21st anniversary of her self-titled debut album on Monday, but fans are still waiting for the singer to release her long-promised 20th anniversary edition of the album.In a socia…

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty ImagesChristina Aguilera celebrated the 21st anniversary of her self-titled debut album on Monday, but fans are still waiting for the singer to release her long-promised 20th anniversary edition of the album.

In a social media post, Christina wrote, "Happy 21st anniversary to my debut, self titled album! So crazy -- 21 years ago, I scored 'Reflection' and my record deal in the same week. Fast forward to today, the 21st anniversary is falling on the same week my new rendition of 'Reflection' is dropping. The stars are aligning.”

When a fan commented asking about the special 20th anniversary digital edition Christina had once talked about, she explained why it never happened.

“Haha 100% fair point!” she wrote. “I never forgot about it & was disappointed that it never came to fruition. Originally I wanted reimagined new material to coincide with the digital release. But due to timing with touring & Vegas, it wasn’t able to be done to my standard of quality.”

She added, “So I decided to postpone to when the time felt right. Anything worth doing is worth doing right...so I will definitely readdress this in the future. Thanks for bringing to my attention. I never want to 'settle' in giving you my best always.”

Christina recorded an updated version of “Reflection” for Disney’s live action Mulan, along with a new song for the film’s soundtrack: “Loyal Brave True.” Mulan comes out on Disney+ September 4. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 25

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 25 @ 12:00 am - August 29 @ 11:59 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT