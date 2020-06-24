Christina Aguilera celebrates ‘Bionic’ 10th anniversary with new merch

ABC/Image Group LAChristina Aguilera is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her Bionic album with some new merch.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, stemless wine glasses, and 2020’s must-have accessory: face masks. The items feature an updated version of Xtina’s bright red lips from the album’s cover art and are available now on her official website.

Christina also celebrated the anniversary earlier this month by making the album’s bonus track, “Little Dreamer,” available for the first time on streaming platforms. It was previously only available only on Bionic’s iTunes deluxe edition.

Bionic, which was originally released June 4, 2010, marked a more electronic sound for Xtina, following her 2006 throwback-inspired album, Back to Basics. Bionic produced the lead single “Not Myself Tonight” and was the first mainstream pop album to feature co-writes from Sia.

Bionic debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. While it posted mixed reviews and lackluster sales, Christina has stood by the effort as being ahead of its time.

By Andrea Tuccillo

