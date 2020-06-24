fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Christina Aguilera celebrates ‘Bionic’ 10th anniversary with new merch

ABC Audio
June 24, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAChristina Aguilera is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her Bionic album with some new merch.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, stemless wine glasses, and 2020’s must-have accessory: face masks. The items feature an updated version of Xtina’s bright red lips from the album’s cover art and are available now on her official website.

Christina also celebrated the anniversary earlier this month by making the album’s bonus track, “Little Dreamer,” available for the first time on streaming platforms. It was previously only available only on Bionic’s iTunes deluxe edition.

Bionic, which was originally released June 4, 2010, marked a more electronic sound for Xtina, following her 2006 throwback-inspired album, Back to Basics. Bionic produced the lead single “Not Myself Tonight” and was the first mainstream pop album to feature co-writes from Sia.

Bionic debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. While it posted mixed reviews and lackluster sales, Christina has stood by the effort as being ahead of its time.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New merch dropped today 💋 #10YearsOfBionic https://t.co/FzdRqa0YZG pic.twitter.com/vcdZZdFTCR

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 23, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAChristina Aguilera is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her Bionic album with some new merch.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, stemless wine glasses, and 2020’s must-have accessory: face masks. The items feature an updated version of Xtina’s bright red lips from the album’s cover art and are available now on her official website.

Christina also celebrated the anniversary earlier this month by making the album’s bonus track, "Little Dreamer," available for the first time on streaming platforms. It was previously only available only on Bionic’s iTunes deluxe edition.

Bionic, which was originally released June 4, 2010, marked a more electronic sound for Xtina, following her 2006 throwback-inspired album, Back to Basics. Bionic produced the lead single “Not Myself Tonight” and was the first mainstream pop album to feature co-writes from Sia.

Bionic debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. While it posted mixed reviews and lackluster sales, Christina has stood by the effort as being ahead of its time.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT