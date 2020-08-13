fbpx
Colbie Caillat announces departure from her band Gone West

August 13, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAColbie Caillat is parting ways with her band Gone West.
In a bittersweet announcement on Wednesday, the “Bubbly” singer said she’s departing the country quartet, along with ex-fiancé Justin Young.
"After a lot of thought during this time, Justin and I have decided to leave Gone West," wrote Caillat. "Creative partnerships, especially with friends, are both rewarding and challenging at times, and though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band was the right one."

"Justin and I are best friends, and will continue to make music together forever," she furthered. "We're so proud of the music the four of us created together over the past three years."

"I want to thank all of my fans and all of Gone West's fans for supporting our music, coming to our shows and everything in between," she concluded. "Thank you all. Here's to whatever comes next."

Gone West, which comprised of Caillat, Young and married couple Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy, debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage in 2018.  It produced one album, Canyons, which dropped in June of this year to moderate success.

With the "Try" singer's announcement, the group is officially disbanded.  All of its summer and fall tour dates were previously cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caillat has undergone several major life changes this year, announcing just four months ago that she and Young were ending their five-year engagement.  The two had been dating for roughly a decade.

"We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends," The two-time Grammy Award winner assured fans on April 2. "We will continue to work and make music together, as we always have."

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

