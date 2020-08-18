fbpx
Colbie Caillat’s path to stardom featured in new Disney+ series ‘Becoming’

ABC Audio
August 18, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAEver wonder how your favorite star got to be the Grammy-winning singer, record-setting athlete or acclaimed actor they are today? A new Disney+ series called Becoming will show you -- and one of the stars whose stories you'll learn is Colbie Caillat.

Each installment of the 10-episode series, executive-produced by LeBron James, focuses on a different star. Through visits to their hometown and interviews with their teachers, family members, mentors and friends, viewers will gain insight into how the star "became" who they are today.

In the trailer, we see a photo of Colbie as a little girl holding a guitar, as she says, "At an early age, I just liked singing." Later on, we see footage of her accepting one of her two Grammy Awards.

In her episode, it's likely you'll find out more about her connection to one of music's great groups. Her dad, Ken Caillat, is a record producer and engineer who won a Grammy for his work on Fleetwood Mac's Rumours; he also engineered Fleetwood Mac's hit albums Tusk and Mirage.

Becoming premieres September 18. Among the others who are profiled in the series: actor/comedian Adam Devine, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, WNBA star Candace Parker, actress/dancer Julianne Hough, actress/singer Ashley Tisdale, Nick Cannon and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.


Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

