Dan + Shay admit “I Should Probably Go to Bed” with new song title

ABC Audio
July 27, 2020

ABC/Mark LevineDan + Shay have unveiled the name of their upcoming song.
ABC/Mark LevineDan + Shay have unveiled the name of their upcoming song.

Hours after the duo teased on Twitter that a new song was coming later this week -- teasing fans with the hashtag #ISPGTB and asking for guesses as to what it stands for -- Dan + Shay answered the question by sharing that the title is "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

Several fans did guess the correct title in the comments section on Twitter, with one fan pointing out that the duo had been liking tweets that mentioned going to bed. 

Dan + Shay has also released the cover art that shows a black outline of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney against a neon yellow backdrop with the title penned in bold, capital letters across their faces.

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" will be released on Friday. It follows the duo's hit 2019 duet with Justin Bieber on "10,000 Hours," which appeared on multiple charts around the world and sat in the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 21 weeks. 

The two acts also made history when "10,000 Hours" became the highest-charting non-holiday country song on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. 

Originally scheduled for this year, Dan + Shay recently announced that The (Arena) Tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

