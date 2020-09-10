Dan + Shay singer’s silver lining in lockdown: spending “all the time in the world” with his two sons

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest2020 was off to an epic start for Dan + Shay. In late January, the “Speechless” duo picked up their second Grammy, and kicked off The (Arena) Tour about a month later. But e…

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest2020 was off to an epic start for Dan + Shay. In late January, the "Speechless" duo picked up their second Grammy, and kicked off The (Arena) Tour about a month later. But even though COVID-19 soon put the brakes on everything, Shay Mooney tells ABC Audio that there was definitely a silver lining.

A few weeks before the tour kicked off, Shay and his wife Hannah had welcomed their second son, Ames, and, as the singer admits, "That's been a huge blessing in disguise during this whole thing... being home."

"Obviously the rug got pulled out from everybody and the touring just kind of went away. It was a little depressing at first, you know, to deal with as an artist, you know, having that piece of you kind of taken away," Shay explains.

"But then you kind of see the silver lining...I'm gonna be able to spend all the time in the world with my boys and be able to watch them grow up, which is something that, especially in that first year, there's so many moments that I missed with Asher that I regret," he adds.

Shay laughs, "They're gonna be sick of me by the time we are actually able to tour again!"



Meanwhile, Dan + Shay have released a new single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," which is getting a huge response, and they've received three CMA nominations for their Justin Bieber collaboration, "10,000 Hours."

By Andrea Dresdale

