Did Adele help send this book to #1 on Amazon UK’s best-sellers list?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicOn Friday, Adele posted on Instagram that a certain book had changed her life. That book is now sitting at number one on Amazon UK's list of best-sellers -- with prominent quotes from Adele's posting all over its Amazon page.

The book in question is Untamed: Stop Pleasing Start Living by Glennon Doyle, which has been out since March of 2020. If you go to buy it on Amazon UK, you'll see a quote from Adele's Instagram right at the top: "This book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!"

Scroll down and you'll see that quote again, set in a fancy graphic from the publisher.

Adele's full post also featured her gushing, "Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!"

Interestingly, the quotes from Adele are not present on Amazon's U.S. site, where it ranks number four on the Non-Fiction best-sellers list.

Untamed: Stop Pleasing Start Living is part memoir, part self-help book, which according to the publisher "explores the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and instead dare to listen to and trust in the voice deep inside us."

Doyle, a New York Times best-selling author, speaker and activist, is married to soccer champion Abby Wambach. She has three children from her first marriage to Craig Melton.

By Andrea Dresdale

