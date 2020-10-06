fbpx
Did Adele spend more than $20K on birthday gift for a guy she ‘might’ be dating?

October 6, 2020

Sascha Steinbach/Getty ImagesFor a while now, there's been speculation that Adele is involved romantically with British rapper Skepta. While the two don't actually seem to be dating in the traditional close, they do seem to be pretty tight:  Reportedly, Adele just dropped more than $20,000 on his birthday gift.

The British tabloid The Mirror reports that Adele spent 16,000 pounds -- that's about $20,600 -- to buy Skepta a gold chain for his 38th birthday.  The Mirror also claims that Adele and Skepta were seen laughing together at Otherworld, a "virtual reality" bar in London, before moving to a VIP Lounge.

A source told the tabloid that Skepta "seemed pretty hyped" about his gift, and claimed, "Adele and Skepta have grown close in recent months and have been seeing a lot of each other...While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close.”

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, split last year after eight years together. The two share a son, Angelo.

By Andrea Dresdale
