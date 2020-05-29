Don’t try to go to Taco Bell wearing a $28 million diamond, says Lady Gaga

Steve Granitz/WireImageIf you're ever invited to the Oscars and Tiffany & Co. loans you a priceless diamond to wear for the evening, don't try to go grab fast food afterwards. That's the lesson Lady Gaga had to learn the hard way last year.

Appearing on the BBC's Graham Norton Show, Gaga related a hilarious story about how she hit the Oscars in 2019 while sporting a 128-carat yellow Tiffany diamond worth $28 million, last worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1961. Because she'd only been loaned the diamond, Tiffany sent a security team to keep an eye on it at all times...which was great, until she decided to leave.

"I was so excited...my sister and I were barreling through the champagne backstage with the Oscar, and I leave with the diamond on," she recalled. "I didn't tell anyone...I just left." The security team promptly freaked out, and tracked her down to Madonna's manager's house, where she'd gone to "hang out with Madonna."

There, Gaga says she was "just chillin' with Madonna while all these security guards were side-eyeing me from every corner of the room, and every time I hugged someone they'd get a little closer to make sure [the diamond] was still on."

Then, Gaga laughed, "I really wanted to go to Taco Bell, so we were trying to get to Taco Bell and then all of a sudden the car got pulled over by Tiffany's security -- and it was very politely removed from my neck!"



By Andrea Dresdale

