fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Dua Lipa announces “Levitating” remix featuring her “idols” Madonna and Missy Elliott

ABC Audio
July 27, 2020

Hugo ComteDua Lipa’s pop collab dreams are coming true.The singer announced on social media Monday that a remix of her song “Levitating” is coming out August 14 featuring her “idols,” Madonna and Missy Elliott. The track is also bein…

Hugo ComteDua Lipa’s pop collab dreams are coming true.

The singer announced on social media Monday that a remix of her song “Levitating” is coming out August 14 featuring her "idols," Madonna and Missy Elliott. The track is also being remixed by DJ/producer The Blessed Madonna, not to be confused with Queen of Pop Madonna.

“DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!!” Dua wrote, along with a pic featuring all four women.

It seems the collab has been in the works for some time. Back in June, Ben Mawson -- one of the co-founders of Dua's management company, Tap Music -- told Music Week they were trying to get Madonna onto a Dua song.

Mawson said Dua's current album, Future Nostalgia, is "heavily influenced by Madonna,” adding, “In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record. I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track.”

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT