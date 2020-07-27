Dua Lipa announces “Levitating” remix featuring her “idols” Madonna and Missy Elliott

Hugo ComteDua Lipa’s pop collab dreams are coming true.The singer announced on social media Monday that a remix of her song “Levitating” is coming out August 14 featuring her “idols,” Madonna and Missy Elliott. The track is also bein…

The singer announced on social media Monday that a remix of her song “Levitating” is coming out August 14 featuring her "idols," Madonna and Missy Elliott. The track is also being remixed by DJ/producer The Blessed Madonna, not to be confused with Queen of Pop Madonna.



“DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!!” Dua wrote, along with a pic featuring all four women.



It seems the collab has been in the works for some time. Back in June, Ben Mawson -- one of the co-founders of Dua's management company, Tap Music -- told Music Week they were trying to get Madonna onto a Dua song.



Mawson said Dua's current album, Future Nostalgia, is "heavily influenced by Madonna,” adding, “In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record. I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track.”

