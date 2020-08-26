fbpx
Dua Lipa launches TikTok challenge for fans to be part of “Levitating” video

August 26, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicDua Lipa wants to lift up her fans in her new video for “Levitating.”

The singer has partnered with TikTok to launch a new challenge giving fans the opportunity to appear in the upcoming visual for the track.

In a TikTok message, Dua encouraged fans to show off their creativity, whether it’s choreography, makeup or animation. Fans can submit their videos via TikTok using the hashtag #DuaVideo.

The global competition runs through August 31.

Dua’s remix album Club Future Nostalgia — featuring a remix of “Levitating” with Madonna and Missy Elliott — comes out Friday.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

