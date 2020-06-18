fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Dua Lipa says Madonna proved that women can make music “for however long we want to”

ABC Audio
June 18, 2020

Hugo ComteDua Lipa is only 24 years old, but she feels that there’s nothing stopping her from having a pop career for several decades more.  After all, she notes, Madonna’s managed to do it.
Appearing on the podcast What We Coulda Been, hosted b…

Hugo ComteDua Lipa is only 24 years old, but she feels that there's nothing stopping her from having a pop career for several decades more.  After all, she notes, Madonna's managed to do it.

Appearing on the podcast What We Coulda Been, hosted by her pal and musical collaborator, Chelcee Grimes, Dua said, "I wanna [make music] for as long as I possibly can. I feel like Madonna peaked at, like, 40, 45."

"It was amazing. She made, like, the best f***ing pop album and she continues to f***ing kill it, so I think women, we can do it for however long we want to," Dua declares.

Dua was likely referring to either Madonna's album Ray of Light, which she released when she was 40, or Music, which she released two years after that.  Both albums were critically acclaimed and very successful, spinning off hits like "Ray of Light," "The Power of Goodbye," "Music," and "Don't Tell Me."

But the "Don't Start Now" singer added that eventually, she'll slow things down.

"At some point, I don't know when, I'll retire with a couple of dogs and pick up smoking again!" Dua laughed.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT