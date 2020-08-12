fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Dua Lipa teases “Levitating” remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott

ABC Audio
August 12, 2020

John Phillips/Getty ImagesDua Lipa’s epic new remix of “Levitating,” featuring two of her pop idols — Madonna and Missy Elliott — comes out tomorrow.To get fans even more excited for the release, Dua released a sneak peak of the ne…

John Phillips/Getty ImagesDua Lipa’s epic new remix of “Levitating,” featuring two of her pop idols -- Madonna and Missy Elliott -- comes out tomorrow.

To get fans even more excited for the release, Dua released a sneak peak of the new video for the track. The tease shows Dua lying on a bed of flowers under red lighting, along with quick cuts of other cryptic shots in the video.

The song, remixed by DJ/producer The Blessed Madonna -- not to be confused with the Queen of Pop -- drops August 13 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It’ll be featured on Dua’s star-studded Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, which comes out August 21.

The album will also feature guest appearances by Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson, along with "many many more surprises," according to Dua.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT