Dua Lipa wants to form a “supergroup” with Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus

Stevie: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Dua: Hugo ComteDua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are friends, and coincidentally, both their stars’ new music has something in common: rock legend Stevie Nicks. Which is why Dua says it’d be great if she, Miley …

Stevie: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Dua: Hugo ComteDua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are friends, and coincidentally, both their stars' new music has something in common: rock legend Stevie Nicks. Which is why Dua says it'd be great if she, Miley and the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman could all get together for some kind of joint collaboration.

Miley's performance on her new single, "Midnight Sky," immediately calls to mind Stevie's distinctive vocals, while Dua has sampled Stevie's '80s hit "Stand Back" on "That Kind of Woman," a track on her new album, Club Future Nostalgia. While Dua was appearing the U.K.'s Capital FM radio station, it was suggested to her that all three artists form a supergroup.

"I mean, I think both Miley and I would love to form a supergroup with Stevie Nicks," Dua laughed. "We'd sign up immediately: 'We're ready, hit us up!'"

No word on how Stevie would feel about that idea, but she's very supportive of younger musical talent, notably Harry Styles, who inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and sang with her at the same event. She's also recorded with Lana Del Rey and Maren Morris, among others, and is a close friend of Vanessa Carlton.

During the same interview, Dua also mentioned that she and Miley were in the studio together, but didn't reveal what, if anything, they'd recorded together.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.