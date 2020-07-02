Duffy calls out Netflix for “glamorizing” sex trafficking by showing Polish film ‘365 Days’

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images”Mercy” singer Duffy, who recently revealed that she’d been kidnapped, drugged and sexually assaulted, has written to open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, admonishing the platform for showing a film that she says g…

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images"Mercy" singer Duffy, who recently revealed that she'd been kidnapped, drugged and sexually assaulted, has written to open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, admonishing the platform for showing a film that she says glamorizes rape and sexual trafficking.

As Deadline reports, the movie is a Polish film called 365 Days, which is currently number five on Netflix's list of its top 10 most popular films in the U.K. Described as an erotic drama, it's about a young woman who's kidnapped and held prisoner by a gangster, who gives her one year to fall in love with him.

Deadline has printed Duffy's letter in full. It reads, in part, "I really don’t know what to think, say, or do, other than to reach out and explain to you in this letter how irresponsible it was of Netflix to broadcast the film 365 Days."

She continues, "365 Days glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner."

"It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticizes kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a 'sexy' movie," she notes. "I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive, and dangerous this is."

Noting that 25 million people are currently trafficked around the world, Duffy adds, "I am compelled to speak on their behalf, and to ask you to right this wrong; to commit the resources of Netflix...to producing and broadcasting content that portrays the truth of the harsh and desperate reality of what 365 Days has sought to turn into a work of casual entertainment."

You can read the entire letter on Deadline's website.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

