fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Duffy releases new ballad via Instagram

ABC Audio
June 19, 2020

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty ImagesWelsh singer Duffy, who recently re-emerged after a decade away from the spotlight following a harrowing personal experience, has released a new song via her Instagram only.
The “Mercy” singer didn’t reveal the song’s …

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty ImagesWelsh singer Duffy, who recently re-emerged after a decade away from the spotlight following a harrowing personal experience, has released a new song via her Instagram only.

The "Mercy" singer didn't reveal the song's title, but Billboard reports that it's called "River in the Sky." Duffy  captioned the emotional ballad, "For the better days to come."

"Like a river in the sky, why oh why do we cry, do we cry?" Duffy sings.

This is the second piece of music Duffy has released since she revealed earlier this year that she'd left music because she'd been drugged, sexually assaulted and held captive by an unknown assailant. 

In April, Duffy posted a note she'd sent to British deejay Jo Whiley in which she'd offered Whiley a song called "Something Beautiful" to play on the radio, but she never officially released it.

Duffy's last album, Endlessly, came out in 2010.  Her acclaimed 2008 debut Rockferry won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Work out for free with Pink — and her kids

Andrew MacPhersonIf you ever wished you had a celebrity trainer-to-the-stars to take you through a workout routine and really kick your butt, your wish is Pink's command. The singer was nice enough to post her entire...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT