Duffy releases new ballad via Instagram

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty ImagesWelsh singer Duffy, who recently re-emerged after a decade away from the spotlight following a harrowing personal experience, has released a new song via her Instagram only.

The "Mercy" singer didn't reveal the song's title, but Billboard reports that it's called "River in the Sky." Duffy captioned the emotional ballad, "For the better days to come."

"Like a river in the sky, why oh why do we cry, do we cry?" Duffy sings.

This is the second piece of music Duffy has released since she revealed earlier this year that she'd left music because she'd been drugged, sexually assaulted and held captive by an unknown assailant.

In April, Duffy posted a note she'd sent to British deejay Jo Whiley in which she'd offered Whiley a song called "Something Beautiful" to play on the radio, but she never officially released it.

Duffy's last album, Endlessly, came out in 2010. Her acclaimed 2008 debut Rockferry won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

