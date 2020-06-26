Eat avocados with Jason Mraz on his farm…for a good cause

Jen RosensteinJason Mraz wants YOU…to eat avocados with him on his farm in California. The online charity platform Omaze has partnered with Jason to offer fans the chance to win a trip to San Diego, where you and a friend will be put up in a four-s…

Jen RosensteinJason Mraz wants YOU...to eat avocados with him on his farm in California.

The online charity platform Omaze has partnered with Jason to offer fans the chance to win a trip to San Diego, where you and a friend will be put up in a four-star hotel. You'll meet Jason at his home studio and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his new album, Look for the Good.

Jason's home studio is located on his Mraz Family Farm, so you'll also take a tour of the farm -- known as the "Mranch" -- and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table lunch.

You can enter the sweepstakes for free, but the more money you donate, the more entries you'll receive. All the money goes to Jason's Jason Mraz Foundation, which supports inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality.

Jason recently announced that he'd be donating all the proceeds from sales of Look for the Good, including the $250,000 he got as an advance, to advance social justice and equality. His initial donation will go to six different charities, including Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Grassroots Law Project, and RISE San Diego.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.