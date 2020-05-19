fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Ed Sheeran donates over $200,000 to support his middle school’s art programs

Music News Group
May 19, 2020

Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesEd Sheeran is hoping to inspire students at his old school to develop a passion for the arts and technology.
U.K. publication The Sun reports that the “Shape of You” singer has poured over $200,000 of his own money over t…

Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesEd Sheeran is hoping to inspire students at his old school to develop a passion for the arts and technology.

U.K. publication The Sun reports that the "Shape of You" singer has poured over $200,000 of his own money over the past two years to support the Thomas Mills School's arts program. 

He has also erected the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, which benefits his old middle school by helping the institution acquire laptops, recording software and photography equipment.

The foundation also helped Thomas Mills School build its own darkroom, as well.

Overall, Sheeran donated roughly $207,000 USD, which has greatly improved his school's arts programs. 

His foundation explained that his donations allowed the school "to successfully upgrade their Art, IT and Music rooms for students to improve their educational performance" by purchasing "soundproofing, a new photography studio and several high-end composition and recording software programs.”

School Director of Music Richard Hanley also told The Sun in a statement that, "Pupils and staff at this school are fortunate to have a benefactor who knows and appreciates the value of the arts in education, how important they are and how they can indeed change lives."

It also should be noted that Ed first met and started dating his future wife, Cherry Seaborn, when they both attended Thomas Mills School.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Music News Group

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT