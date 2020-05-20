fbpx
Ed Sheeran has a sweet new hobby as a beekeeper

May 20, 2020

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures InternationalEd Sheeran’s apparently got a sweet new hobby as a beekeeper keeping him busy these days. 
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures InternationalEd Sheeran's apparently got a sweet new hobby as a beekeeper keeping him busy these days. 

Sources revealed to The Sun that the 29-year-old pop star had a wooden beehive placed at the edge of the 16-acre Suffolk estate he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

"He’s already got other produce growing and some animals so he’s clearly enjoying the idea of that lifestyle," the insider shared.

The buzzing bees join the "Shape of You" singer's already bustling property where he already has greenhouses for vegetables, an orchard, goats, and chickens.

Sheeran's estate is shaping up to be a one-stop-shop for the English songwriter with five properties on it -- one of them being a tavern with a tunnel connecting to his home.

