Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Michael Buble to appear on Australian “Thank You Concert” livestream

June 2, 2020

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran, Katy Perry and Michael Buble -- three artists who aren't Australian, but who are wildly popular Down Under -- will take part in an upcoming online concert thanking Aussie front-line workers.

The livestream event, called the Thank You Concert,  is being organized by two major Australian radio stations and will ultimately feature more than 20 different artists, who will either perform, send exclusive messages or share their experiences. 

Keith Urban, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, will also take part in the concert; the full lineup will be announced June 5. 

The Thank You Concert will "acknowledge the incredible work, and share the stories, of those working in essential services who are keeping our community safe and running during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to organizers.

The event will take place Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m. Australian time, but if you're in the U.S., you'll have to get up pretty early to watch it: It'll start at 6 a.m. ET.  Visit NovaEntertainment.com.au for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale
