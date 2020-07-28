Ed Sheeran opens up about his “addictive personality”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures InternationalEd Sheeran is opening up about his struggles with anxiety and binge eating in a new interview for the Hay House Chasing the Present Summit. The singer admits many of his unhealthy choices hav…

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures InternationalEd Sheeran is opening up about his struggles with anxiety and binge eating in a new interview for the Hay House Chasing the Present Summit.

The singer admits many of his unhealthy choices have stemmed from what he calls "a very, very addictive personality."

"I'm reading Elton John's book at the moment and there are so many things that he did that I do," he says. "He would be like, 'I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four f****** desserts until I threw it up,' and I was like, 'Oh, I've done that before.'"

"Or his martini binges, where he sees how many he can drink," Ed adds. "And I'm like, 'I've done that before, too.'"

Ed says his lowest point was in 2015, when he was on the road for his Multiply world tour.

"For me, it was down to like bad diet, drinking and then not seeing sunlight at all, so I was touring...Oh, and I wasn't exercising," he recalls.

Ed credits his now-wife Cherry Seaborn for helping him live a healthier lifestyle, which includes exercising, and eating and drinking in moderation.

"She exercises a lot, so I went and started going on runs with her," he says. "She eats quite healthily, so I started eating quite healthily with her. She doesn't drink that much, so I wasn't drinking...I think that all changed things."

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.