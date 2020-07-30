fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Elton John celebrates 30 years of sobriety in moving Instagram post

ABC Audio
July 30, 2020

ABC/Craig SjodinElton John celebrated 30 years of sobriety this week and remarked on how far he’s come.
“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” the 73-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “So many lo…

ABC/Craig SjodinElton John celebrated 30 years of sobriety this week and remarked on how far he's come.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," the 73-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes."

"I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead," Elton continued. "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

Elton included photos of cards he received commending him for the achievement, a 30-years cake and his AA sobriety medallion.

The five-time Grammy award winner last year reflected on battling alcoholism and getting help in a moving conversation with Variety.

"After I finally surrendered and decided to seek treatment for my addiction, there came a point when I wondered if I would ever go back to work as Elton John again," he shared, before opening up about his feelings of self-loathing and reaching "the absolute bottom" of his life.

"All I wanted to do was get well," he said. "I put all of the energy I had left toward my recovery. For the first time in a very long time, I listened to others intently as I came to understand that I had so much to learn."

 

 

By Hayley FitzPatrick
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT