Elton John celebrates 30 years of sobriety in moving Instagram post

ABC/Craig SjodinElton John celebrated 30 years of sobriety this week and remarked on how far he’s come. “Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” the 73-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “So many lo…

ABC/Craig SjodinElton John celebrated 30 years of sobriety this week and remarked on how far he's come.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," the 73-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes."

"I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead," Elton continued. "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."



Elton included photos of cards he received commending him for the achievement, a 30-years cake and his AA sobriety medallion.

The five-time Grammy award winner last year reflected on battling alcoholism and getting help in a moving conversation with Variety.

"After I finally surrendered and decided to seek treatment for my addiction, there came a point when I wondered if I would ever go back to work as Elton John again," he shared, before opening up about his feelings of self-loathing and reaching "the absolute bottom" of his life.

"All I wanted to do was get well," he said. "I put all of the energy I had left toward my recovery. For the first time in a very long time, I listened to others intently as I came to understand that I had so much to learn."

Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man. pic.twitter.com/Oxkp0uwpbb — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 30, 2020

By Hayley FitzPatrick

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.