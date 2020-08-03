fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Elton John gets his kids a pair of pandemic puppies

ABC Audio
August 3, 2020

ABC/CRAIG SJODINElton John’s given his two sons a nice distraction during quarantine: a pair of adorable doggies.
On Instagram, he posted a picture of two German Shepherd puppies, with the caption, “Introducing the newest members of the F[urnish]-J[ohn…

ABC/CRAIG SJODINElton John's given his two sons a nice distraction during quarantine: a pair of adorable doggies.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of two German Shepherd puppies, with the caption, "Introducing the newest members of the F[urnish]-J[ohn] Family."

Elton's husband David Furnish posted a photo of the couple's sons Zachary and Elijah walking the two pups down a garden path.  No word on the pups' names, though fans are guessing at least one may be named "Rocket" -- or perhaps "Bennie" and "Jet."

Elton is a dog lover: In 2018, he mourned the death of his cocker spaniel Arthur, who died at age 14.  Elton loved Arthur so much that he had him act as best man at his civil union to David.  At that time, the couple also had two other cocker spaniels, Marilyn and Isobella. It's not clear if they're still around.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT