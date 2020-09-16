fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Elton John is now trying to settle out-of-court with ex-wife

ABC Audio
September 16, 2020

Francis Apesteguy/Getty ImagesFor Elton John, “settlement” now seems to be the hardest word.
The Sun reports that court documents now show that Elton and his former wife Renate Blauel have called a temporary truce, and are now trying to hash out their…

Francis Apesteguy/Getty ImagesFor Elton John, "settlement" now seems to be the hardest word.

The Sun reports that court documents now show that Elton and his former wife Renate Blauel have called a temporary truce, and are now trying to hash out their differences with an out-of-court settlement

According to The Sun, the lawyers have until October 13 to reach a deal; if not, the matter could head to open court, where even more details of their relationship could become public.

Blauel, who married Elton in 1984 and split with him four years later, has claimed that Elton's depiction of their marriage in both his autobiography Me, and in his biopic Rocketman, "seriously misrepresented the nature of their relationship."

Blauel was suing Elton for three million pounds, claiming that Elton reneged on his agreement never to discuss their relationship, and has, as a result, suffered "recurring nightmares, agoraphobia, fear, depression, and anxiety.” 

Through his lawyers, Elton denied breaking their agreement and described the lawsuit as a cash grab, saying Blauel had never complained before when he had said things about their marriage.

One particular point of contention was reported by The Sun a few months ago: Blauel was upset about the fact that Elton had claimed in his book that he'd never wanted to have kids until he met his husband David Furnish. In reality, her lawyers claimed, she and Elton tried to have children but were unable to conceive. 

Her lawyers also claimed that she'd asked Elton to take that part out of the book but he refused.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 17

Hayward Animal Shelter: Panera Fundraiser

September 17 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT