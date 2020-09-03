Elton John, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift among ‘Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities 2020

ABC/CRAIG SJODINForbes' annual list of Highest-Paid Celebrities will likely look very different next year, when the impact that COVID-19 had on the live music industry will really become apparent. But this year's list, based mostly on numbers from 2019, shows musicians are still doing pretty well.

While rapper-turned-fashion mogul-turned politician Kanye West is the highest-ranking musician on the list, at number two, Elton John, at #14, is the highest-ranking musician who doesn't have a side hustle. He made $81 million over the past year, thanks to his Farewell Tour.

At number 17, Ariana Grande is the highest-paid female musician, with earnings of $72 million, thanks to her Sweetener world tour. The Jonas Brothers are the highest-paid group, ranking #20 with $68.5 million.

Further down the list, new dad Ed Sheeran and his pal Taylor Swift are at #23 and #25 respectively, with $64 million and $63.5 million. Ed's money mostly came from his record-setting Divide tour, while Taylor's was a result of her new record deal.

"Circles" singer Post Malone is number 28 with $60 million, thanks to his tour, while Shawn Mendes is #39 with $54.5 million, again due to touring.

Other musicians on the list include Pink with $47 million, Backstreet Boys with $45 million, Phil Collins with $45 million, Celine Dion with $42 million, The Eagles with $41 million, and Katy Perry with $38.5 million. All of them made the bulk of their cash on the road except for Katy Perry, who raked it in from her job on American Idol.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi and U2 are all tied with $38 million.

Kylie Jenner is #1 on the list: She made $590 million.

